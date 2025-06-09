Dr Pant takes Fiji Airways role

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Officer Dr Paresh Pant

Fiji Airways has appointed Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Officer Dr Paresh Pant to its Board of Directors.

Fiji Airways Group Chairman Nalin Patel says the Board is pleased to welcome Dr Pant, who brings extensive experience in tourism management, destination marketing and industry advocacy.

Dr Pant has more than two decades of experience across the tourism and aviation sectors. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy from Griffith University in Australia, specialising in tourism and aviation management.

Born and raised in Samabula, Suva, Dr Pant previously served as Tourism Fiji’s Regional Director in New Zealand and Australia. During his tenure, he led strategies that contributed to record visitor arrivals and increased tourism earnings for Fiji.

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Fiji Airways Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Paul Scurrah says Dr Pant’s appointment reflects the stronger relationship between the airline and Fiji’s wider tourism industry.

Dr Pant said he was honoured to join the Board and looks forward to contributing to Fiji Airways’ continued growth and success.