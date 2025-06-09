35 complaints trigger online shopping warning

[File Photo]

Thirty-five complaints have been lodged with the Consumer Council of Fiji against several online trading platforms, prompting a fresh warning for consumers to be cautious when shopping online.

The complaints involve social media businesses believed to be operated by the same individual, with consumers alleging they paid for products that were never delivered.

Many also claim their requests for updates or refunds were ignored or met with promises that were never fulfilled.

Consumer Council Chief Executive Officer Seema Shandil says shoppers should not assume an online seller is legitimate simply because it has an active social media presence.

Article continues after advertisement

She is urging consumers to verify sellers, check customer feedback, and keep records of payments and communications before making any purchase.