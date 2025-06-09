Business

35 complaints trigger online shopping warning

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 28, 2026 11:31 am

[File Photo]

Thirty-five complaints have been lodged with the Consumer Council of Fiji against several online trading platforms, prompting a fresh warning for consumers to be cautious when shopping online.

The complaints involve social media businesses believed to be operated by the same individual, with consumers alleging they paid for products that were never delivered.

Many also claim their requests for updates or refunds were ignored or met with promises that were never fulfilled.

Consumer Council Chief Executive Officer Seema Shandil says shoppers should not assume an online seller is legitimate simply because it has an active social media presence.

Article continues after advertisement

She is urging consumers to verify sellers, check customer feedback, and keep records of payments and communications before making any purchase.

35 complaints trigger online shopping warning

FRCS to track true business owners

Volcanic ash disrupts Fiji Airways flights

Pay discrepancy to be improved for Corrections officers

Sugar budget shift clarified

Food imports spark farming push

Farmers urge Sunday crushing at Labasa Mill

Khan defies odds to become a lawyer

Solar project gets green light

Families get first-ever weather payout

Consumer protection laws set for review

Prague’s rare 70 mm IMAX draws thousands of Europeans for Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

More primary schools cricket planned

Germany promises security overhaul after deadly Berlin Pride attack

India suspends policeman for firing AK-47 at student protesters

Way cleared for pop singer D4vd to stand trial on murder, mutilation charges

Germany's sick-note crackdown may be treating the symptoms, not the disease

'Love bite': rape-accused rapper denies violent sex

Massachusetts mother goes on trial for killing her three children

Navua's fate in its own hands

St Vincent turns focus to Raluve quarter finals

Northland secures Skipper Cup return

Venice Biennale to challenge EU funding cut

Wildfires threaten Bordeaux as France and Spain battle blazes

Ra secure historic Skipper Cup promotion

Most-capped Drua veteran not done yet

Grammar quietly confident ahead of nationals

Chand turns focus to Ba showdown

McDonald’s Fiji becomes Nadi Rugby Union naming sponsor

Inmate abuse complaints investigated thoroughly, says Minister

2,000 Stray dogs sterilised

HTFA facility under scrutiny

Parent’s sacrifices fuel lawyer’s journey

Suspect in Berlin Pride attack shot dead by police

Apple TV teases ‘Matchbox,’ ‘Neuromancer,’ ‘Mayday’

Fuel bill drives import spike

Man avoids prison after fatal stabbing

Plan to help businesses secure finance

Myanmar military escalates civilian killings

AIIB commits to Fiji development partnership

Labasa farmers defy pressure, harvest cane

Livestock-to-human disease risk probed

Climate risks urged in Health Bill

Five Bosnian climbers confirmed dead on Russia's Mount Elbrus

Danielle Pinnock on bringing Whoopi Goldberg's iconic monologues back

Deans eliminations and national playoffs confirmed

Rabuka confirms early campaign activity

Maharaj guilty of bail breach

Northern rivals to contest Vanua U20 final

Training offers new hope for vulnerable groups

Drua appoint championship-winning Mooar as new head coach

Daunakamakama storms into quarter-finals

Stranded tourists evacuated from China's famed Jiuzhaigou World Heritage site

Young caps historic campaign with sixth-place finish

FRCS gets more power to chase tax debts

New sports facilities to get tax breaks

Sugar future linked to land lease decisions

Communities rally behind Fouzmin’s vision

Cuban zookeepers celebrate birth of Bengal tigers

Rohingya schools in Malaysia face closures

RFMF Commander calls for integrity

NZ, Fiji push for $2b trade goal

Vunidawa seeks ECE classroom support

Climate change threatens Vatulele food sources

2,000 dogs desexed in stray control push

Senidoko calls up Winston Hill

Labasa survives Navua, Ba next

Fiji and Samoa boost disaster response

Minister backs Fiji’s creative industry

Pacific leaders tackle AI challenges

A child humanoid leads Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s latest film

Russia wants to bring in 30,000 North Korean troops

Singer Chris Brown pleads guilty over bottle attack at a London nightclub

Suva harbour cleanup begins

Carnival marks 15 years fighting crime

FMF expands North operations

New farm road opens market access

RFMF engineers complete nation-building project

US appeals court rules Trump cannot implement mail-in voting order

Pickleball is the star of the sports comedy ‘The Dink’

Vanua and Ranadi semifinals live on FBC Sports

Bowlers keep semifinals hope alive

Spiderman: Brand New Day ROARS with Rs. 13 crore advance booking already

Disappointment and fear as tens of thousands people evacuate French wildfires

Ryan Gosling joins Marvel universe as Ghost Rider

Boxing cousins eye podium finish in Glasgow

Vehicle drives into crowd at Berlin Pride festival, causing injuries, police say

Roney embraces Fiji heritage

Joshua beat Prenga by knockout

Private security sector set for reform

Delailasakau remembers crash victims

Youth urged to fight social challenges

MMPRI brings services to Solevu

Iran says Ukrainian attack on vessel in Caspian Sea killed sailor

Sonu Nigam postpones Delhi concert amid NEET protest

Modi's education minister quits as jubilant Indian youth protesters claim victory, end protest

Dhamaal 4 Box Office: emerges as the 4th highest grosser of 2026

Israeli troops round up Palestinians in West Bank village after shootout involving settlers

TOPEX targets Fiji’s business challenges

Fiji gifts Pacific youth anthem

Organic farmers receive major equipment boost

125 years of faith celebrated in Nausori

Young makes Commonwealth Games history

Davule’s Commonwealth campaign ends early

Ahaan Panday and Sharvari’s next with Ali Abbas Zafar to release on March 26, 2027

Fiji U16 falls in final

Indian stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash at Comic-Con

Attack on holiday camps kills eight

Rabuka urges greater self-reliance

Trump imposes new global tariffs, drawing protests

Ravalaca gets confirmed boxing showdown

Viria Village gets $1.6m evacuation centre

Taunovo drafts plans to protect youths

High Court rejects Kumar stay bid

Lelean finds answer to RKS strength

'Avatar Aang' film creators unveil first Avatar Studios film

Taekwondo seeks technology boost

Waratahs lift Super W title in Ba

Tens of thousands flee fires in France

Safety questions over PRB Flats

Families feel rising cost pressure

Corrections cultural event supports rehabilitation

Fiji boosts offshore fisheries monitoring

Guterres makes first visit to Syria by UN chief

Drua-Waratahs rivalry reaches grand final

Lelean clinch U15 Eastern Zone title

'Rings of Power,' 'Blade Runner 2099' preview new worlds

Police rule out foul play in officer’s death

Daunakamakama ready for games debut

Fiji lawn bowls make winning start

Trump mixes jokes with barbs at press freedom dinner

Comic-Con cosplayers brave heat

Education Ministry probes school visit

Drua Women back their winning style

Rendhu defends Chauhan fight withdrawal

Indian education minister resigns in major win

ICJ climate ruling boosts Pacific fight

Fiji flavours take Auckland stage

Seven million containers diverted from landfills

China defends Pacific security role

New loan to strengthen economy

Kaylee Hottle, killed in car crash at 18

France requests help from EU to deal with fires, says Macron

Lomani backs Drua to stand firm

Promoter estimates loss after boxing withdrawals

India's youth leaders to talk with government but press on with nationwide protests

Rokoravolo admitted relationship with doctor, brother tells court

New hope for young patients

Farmers face warning over proposed fines

Climate risks missing from bill

Childhood trait leads to passion

Trio plead not guilty to murder

Madonna, BTS and more World Cup halftime performers

South Korean court orders SK Chairman Chey to pay $640 mln to ex-wife in divorce ruling

A 4-hour Elon Musk documentary and a dark CIA comedy lead Venice Film Festival lineup

NFA Warns against destroying fire evidence

New faces join election watchdog

Resort keeps top food safety status

Charli xcx remains one of pop’s great contrarians

Coastline gets a green makeover

Wisconsin protesters demand justice for man shot dead by police

Officers jailed for rape

Venice bets on auteur cinema and A-lister stars

Trump to impose new global tariffs

Rent disputes concern consumers

Charters walks free

Pay gaps closed for FCS officers

Cilicewa guilty of murder

Waratahs embrace title pressure

Waste dumping threatens farmers

Cricket Fiji to introduce domestic drug testing

Big-game experience behind Cakaudrove's quarter-final nerves

Fiji bowls team opens with two wins in Glasgow

NCDs killing Fijians in their 40s, 50s and 60s: Latu

8 Oceania Hospital nurses earn specialist haemodialysis qualification

In ’72 Hours,’ the bachelor party has an unlikely plus-one

China braces for heavy rain as tropical storm Noul edges closer

Rei Ami from ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ and comedian Ken Jeong take a bite out of ‘Shark Week’

Trump imposes forced labor duties on 60 trading partners as 10% US tariffs expire

Tuisue targets strong Commonwealth debut

Mangroves key to climate resilience

Immunisation boost for Fiji's remote communities

Plastic pollution gets a new solution

Rabuka signals sugar industry overhaul

Ministry denies HIV funding redeployment

FRCS strengthens MSME tax compliance efforts

Legge impressed but not surprised

Discipline key for Team Brave Boxing

Fiji eyes Israel agriculture, energy partnership

Return and Earn fuels COP31 push

Fiji U16 ready for NZ

Pathologist details severe wounds in Dr Biumaitotoya's murder trial

Commission calls for religious targeting investigation

New report to track environment

Pacific sets climate agenda

Byzantine gold objects help archaeologists uncover past

Rubio reassures Asian allies they're not being abandoned

Sugar sector faces workforce crisis

Cane farmers get cost relief

Draiba Primary School opens first hall after 80 years