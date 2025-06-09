Social media case heads for sentencing

Archaal Devi at the Suva High Court today.

A woman charged under the Online Safety Act for allegedly making derogatory Facebook posts will be sentenced next month.

Archaal Devi appeared before Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad at the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

Devi is charged with one count of causing harm by posting electronic communication.

She is the first person to be charged under the Online Safety Act after allegedly making multiple derogatory posts about another woman on a public Facebook forum.

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The Online Safety Commission is assisting the State in the case.

The Commission had previously told the court that most complaints it receives involve alleged defamation on social media platforms, including Facebook and TikTok.

The matter has been adjourned to August 11.