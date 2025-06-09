Khan defies odds to become a lawyer

Newly admitted lawyer, Shaniya Khan, with her family. [Photo: SUPPLIED]

Behind every success is a story of determination and struggle.

For newly admitted lawyer Shaniya Khan, despite the hardships of being a single mother and facing others’ doubts, perseverance turns dreams into reality.

The 26-year-old says despite facing many setbacks, she never gave up on her dream of becoming a lawyer and building a better future for her daughter.

Shaniya Khan says juggling her responsibilities as a student and a working mother was no easy task.

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“I started working, and then I worked for multiple firms as a receptionist, convincing officer, and administrative staff. Everything. I have done overall jobs in many law firms. And then I became a mother as well. I had an unsuccessful relationship as well. I have gone through a lot of struggles. I have passed a lot of stages in my life throughout my LLB and my GDLP.”

Khan says her desire to become a lawyer was inspired by her mother, who encouraged her to pursue a career that could make a difference in society.

“Actually, my mom had a broken relationship, So, from then on she also started a business, and she has been engaging with lawyers a lot. She was the one who told me from the very start that a lawyer is a kind of profession that gives respect to you in society. People will look up to you.”

She says her achievement would not have been possible without her mother’s support.

“My mom was always there. She always told me not to leave my studies. Keep going through, and you will achieve what you want to achieve.”

Khan encourages law students to keep a broad mindset and be willing to learn every day.