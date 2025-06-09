St Vincent turns focus to Raluve quarter finals

[Photo: FILE]

St Vincent College will now turn its attention to the Weet-Bix Raluve national quarter-finals despite falling short in the Eastern Zone final against Adi Cakobau School last Saturday.

Manager Salote Nainoka says there is still plenty for the team to celebrate after a strong campaign that saw the side progress to the national playoffs.

“Even though we lost, I am still proud of the girls. I am proud of their achievements and how far we have reached. We are going to go back, regroup, refocus and reset, and get ready for the Raluve quarter-finals.”

Nainoka also praised the commitment shown by her players, noting that several members of the squad took up rugby for the first time this year.

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“Some of my girls, it’s their first time playing rugby this year, and we are proud of them for their achievements so far on the field.”

She added that the team’s progress highlights the growing interest among girls in a sport traditionally dominated by boys.

“Being a male-dominated sport, they have put their hands up to also love rugby.”

The national Weet-Bix Raluve and Vodafone Deans quarterfinals will be held next weekend.