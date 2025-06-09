Three killed, four wounded in Seattle food festival shooting, police say

[Source: Reuters]

Three people were killed and four others, including a toddler, were wounded on Sunday in a shooting at a downtown Seattle food ​festival, police said, adding that a suspect had been taken into custody.

A second ‌suspect was also believed to be involved, and officers were searching for that person, Seattle Police Department Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis said in a media briefing late on Sunday.

Davis said the police believed two people ​were shooting at each other. The incident took place at the Bite of Seattle ​food festival at Seattle Center.

“What happened here today at the Seattle Center ⁠was an unbelievable tragedy, and a horrific act of violence,” Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said ​during the joint media briefing with the other officials.

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“We have far too much gun violence ​in this city and in this country, and we’re coming off of a week in Seattle where we’ve had three major incidents of gun violence in just a few days,” she added.

Officials did not disclose the ​motive of the shooting.

Seattle police’s Davis said the suspect in ​custody was a “young person,” but declined to disclose more details, and also said they did not have ‌a description ⁠for the suspect at large.

Local media had earlier reported that there were two deaths and five injuries.

Davis said one person in hospital died of their injuries, bringing the toll to three. He added that the four others in hospital were now in stable condition.

“There were two ​people who we believe ​were shooting at ⁠each other,” Davis said. Asked whether the gang unit had been called in, he said several detectives, including homicide and gun violence reduction ​units, were on scene.

“Right now, we believe that we have no outstanding ​threat to ⁠the community,” Davis said.

“We do have one suspect that is being interviewed.”

Davis said the police recovered two guns at the scene, but stressed that the investigation was still ongoing.

Witnesses had told the ⁠Seattle Times ​that they heard several shots around 6 p.m. local ​time (0100 GMT).