Marvel unveils 'Ghost Rider,' 'Black Panther 3' at Comic-Con

[Source: Reuters]

Marvel Studios returned to San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday to unveil a slate ‌of upcoming projects, such as “Ghost Rider,” starring Ryan Gosling and directed by Shawn Levy, and “Black Panther 3.”

Set for release on Dec. 15, 2028, “Black Panther 3” will introduce David Jonsson as a new T’Challa, the son of the previous Black Panther portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman.

The release of “Ghost Rider” ​is also planned for 2028, though no date has been specified yet.

The panel also featured first-look footage from the ​franchise’s next major project after “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” which arrives in theaters on Friday, “Avengers: Doomsday.”

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“Is this ⁠really happening?” Gosling asked as he surprised fans by emerging onstage for “Ghost Rider.”

“If we’re going to do this, there’s only one ​director,” the “Barbie” actor added.

Shawn Levy, who directed “Deadpool and Wolverine,” then joined him on stage.

“We’ll see you in 2028,” Levy said.

Later, Ryan Coogler ​and some of the cast of “Black Panther 3” took to the stage, including returning stars Letitia Wright and Winston Duke.

“I want the screen to do the talking. But believe me, the honor is entirely mine,” Jonsson said of taking on the title role.

Audiences also got a glimpse of footage ​in which the villain Doctor Doom overpowers the Avengers in battle. The teaser also revealed that Doom commands an army of ​Sentinels, the giant mutant-hunting robots familiar from Marvel’s X-Men comic books.

The evening’s festivities were led by Marvel president Kevin Feige, who welcomed the large “Avengers: ‌Doomsday” team ⁠to the stage with a mega-panel featuring directors Anthony and Joe Russo and cast members Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd,

Anthony Mackie, Simu Liu, James Marsden, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman and others. Hayley Atwell also joined the panel, confirming she will return in the new film as Peggy Carter.