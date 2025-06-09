This is just the beginning for me: Matai

Team Fiji high jumper Rusiate Matai

Team Fiji high jumper Rusiate Matai announced himself on the international stage with a commendable ninth-place finish in the men’s high jump final at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The 19-year-old cleared a season-best 2.05 metres to finish ninth in a field of 17 athletes, producing an impressive performance against a world-class lineup that featured Olympic medalists and some of the sport’s biggest names.

Competing in his first major international event since recovering from a fractured fibula, Matai embraced the opportunity and delivered a performance that exceeded his own expectations.

“I didn’t dream of this, but it was God’s plan. Coming from a small island and competing with world champions, I feel blessed. This was my first competition after my injury, and to come away with a season’s best and finish ninth makes me so happy. For me, this is just the beginning.”

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He opened his campaign by clearing 2.00m and 2.05m on his first attempts before the cold Glasgow conditions began to take their toll.

Despite the challenging weather, the young Fijian held his own as several accomplished jumpers also struggled to reach their usual heights.

His road to the Commonwealth Games has been anything but easy.

A fractured fibula ruled him out of last year’s Pacific Mini Games in Palau, forcing months of rehabilitation before returning to training in the United States, Fiji and later Melbourne under coach Manjula.

The Commonwealth Games finalist also made the most of the experience by learning from some of the world’s best high jumpers, who shared valuable advice on his run-up and technique.

Still only 19 and competing on one of athletics’ biggest stages for the first time, Matai’s breakthrough performance in Glasgow marks the start of what promises to be an exciting international career for one of Fiji’s brightest young athletics talents