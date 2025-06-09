Michigan reports 9,253 cyclosporiasis cases as infection outbreak expands

[Source: Reuters]

Michigan health officials reported 9,253 cases of cyclosporiasis on Monday, an increase of 1,077 cases since their last ​update on Friday, as the intestinal infection outbreak grows.

The outbreak in Michigan has resulted in ‌160 hospitalizations, according to the state’s health department. No deaths have been reported.

Nationwide, the outbreak has led to 4,173 laboratory-confirmed domestic cases of cyclosporiasis, while the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is aware of ​more than 7,400 more cases that have not yet been lab-confirmed, many of them ​in Michigan and Ohio.

Nationwide, the outbreak has led to 4,173 laboratory-confirmed domestic cases of cyclosporiasis, while the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is aware of ​more than 7,400 more cases that have not yet been lab-confirmed, many of them ​in Michigan and Ohio.

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The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Taylor Farms representatives had asked the White House to delay announcing a recall linked to the cyclospora outbreak that has sickened thousands of people across the U.S.

Responding to Reuters, the Department of Health and Human Services said, “Once FDA had ​a high degree of ​confidence that the outbreak ⁠was linked to Taylor Farms products, the agency engaged directly with the company and presented substantial evidence supporting the need for a public health ​action.”

The department said after discussions with FDA, Taylor Farms voluntarily agreed ​to remove ⁠the affected products from the market.

The outbreak includes cases from nine states: Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, the FDA said on Friday.