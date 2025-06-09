Eastern Zone U18 eliminations live on FBC Sports and VITI+

The Vodafone Deans Eastern Zone under-18 eliminations at Natovi, Tailevu will air live on FBC Sports channel and VITI+.

Games will be held at Saint Vincent College ground.

Overseas fans can also watch the eliminations on VITI+ for $45FJD.

The coverage will start at 10:50am with the U17 Play-off between Lelean Memorial School and Nabala Secondary School.

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The first U18 elimination kicks off at 12:20pm with Lelean Memorial School facing Marist Brothers High School.

Ratu Kadavulevu School and Ratu Sukuna Memorial School meet at 1.50pm in the second elimination.

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