Government investment driving economic growth

[Photo: File]

Former Finance Minister and National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad says the Coalition Government’s investment drive is creating jobs, boosting business

confidence and supporting long-term economic growth.

He says investments in tourism, agriculture and infrastructure over the past three years have increased economic activity and employment, with support from development

partners including Australia, the World Bank and China.

Prasad adds that these investments are encouraging businesses to expand, with new hotels, commercial developments and agricultural projects generating more jobs and

attracting private sector investment.

“We have to invest in the poor. We have to provide people with the right environment and support them at the right time. When people invest, businesses grow, more jobs are

created and people’s incomes increase. We want people to work hard and succeed, and we believe job opportunities are increasing in the right direction.”

He says the government has invested in borehole projects to improve access to clean water in rural and maritime communities while continuing to support long-term

infrastructure development.

Prasad says Vanua Levu is seeing renewed economic activity through tourism and infrastructure investment, while towns such as Rakiraki and Tavua also have strong growth

potential.

He adds that the government’s focus remains on boosting investment, increasing production and creating sustainable jobs for people.