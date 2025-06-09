'Love bite': rape-accused rapper denies violent sex

British rapper Yung Filly has denied raping a woman, telling a court the sex was consensual. (Ruth Twardy/AAP PHOTOS)

A YouTuber and musician accused of violently raping a fan after a gig denies slapping and choking the woman, but agrees he bit her multiple times.

British rapper Yung Filly, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, is fighting six charges of sexually penetrating a 20-year-old woman without consent in a Perth hotel room in September 2024.

The 30-year-old also denies impeding the woman’s breathing by applying pressure to her neck and three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

During cross-examination on Monday, the performer said he bit the woman on her face, neck and breasts.

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“In England we would call it a love bite,” Barrientos told the West Australian District Court.

The performer denied the woman repeatedly told him to stop and said it was hurting.

“There was kissing in between; I would give her a love bite and then kiss her,” he said from the witness box.

“I don’t recall any blood.”

Photos of the woman with significant bruising and bite marks on her face and neck were shown to the court

“My mouth on her skin; it involves sucking (and) my teeth were involved to some extent,” he said.

He said the woman enjoyed the sex and made sexual noises while he was biting her, but couldn’t replicate the sounds when repeatedly asked to.

“I don’t remember that moan,” he said.

Prosecutors previously said the woman initially consented to sex with Yung Fully, but that was withdrawn when when she started to fear for her safety.

The entertainer disagreed the woman started crying during sex and he forced her to continue.

He denied the bites were a form of branding.

Barrientos met the woman at a nightclub called Bar1 in Perth’s north after his performance.

“The vibes were good and she had a really good energy about her,” he said.

He said he asked the woman if she wanted to come back to his hotel room and the pair had consensual sex.

“The sex was great,” he said.

“Grunting and moaning in a good way.”

Barrientos said at no time did he ask the woman whether she wanted to have sex.

He said he didn’t discuss her sexual boundaries or limitations.

“Your attitude was: ‘I will do what I want’,” prosecutor Danielle Clarke said.

“No,” Barrientos replied.

The court heard that as the pair left the nightclub, Barrientos initially grabbed the woman’s hand, but let go.

“I quickly realised I didn’t want to be seen on socials,” he said.

The rapper agreed the woman’s phone had been taken from her before they had sex, under his rules.

But he denied he did it to trap the woman or that there was a power imbalance.

“It is standard practice for someone in the limelight to protect privacy,” he said.

“She still had the option to say no.

“If they refuse, they go home.”

Barrientos said when the pair entered his hotel room, they started kissing.

“There was no chat, yeah,” he said.

After sex, Barrientos ordered himself a Wagyu burger from room service and an Uber for the woman.

He denied refusing to order her a hot chips to go.

“If I got her an Uber, I definitely would have got her chips,” he said.

The trial continues.