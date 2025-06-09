Fijians urged to plan for old age

[Photo: File]

Failure to prepare for old age is becoming a growing concern.

Calls have been made for people to start planning for their future care before they face health and ageing challenges.

Speaking in Lautoka today, Daulomani Safe Home founder Edwina Biyau said many people spend their later working years supporting their families and investing in assets but fail to consider their own needs as they age.

Biyau pointed out ageing can come with illness, disability and other challenges and people need to think about how they will maintain their independence and dignity in the years ahead.

Article continues after advertisement

“When we turn 55, the most common thing is to share your income with your children. Invest in property but we tend to forget that we are ageing. We tend to forget that we are going to get sick.”

University of Fiji lecturer Dr Khemendra Kumar said retirement planning should begin much earlier, including through education.

Kumar said schools and universities prepare young people for careers, but there is limited focus on preparing them for life after work.

He said retirement education should help people understand the importance of planning financially, socially and emotionally before reaching old age.

The comments were made during an elderly care roundtable discussion in Lautoka to mark World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly.