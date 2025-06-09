Twins fight for a new life

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji’s conjoined twins will travel to Saudi Arabia tomorrow for a life-changing separation surgery that could determine their future.

Ten months after their birth at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva, Di Cecea and Jesipeli Kikau are preparing for the complex procedure at the King Salman Hospital in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The girls were born as part of female triplets, alongside their younger sister Hossana, who was born as a singleton.

Their rare condition has drawn national attention, with many Fijians following their journey since birth and offering prayers and support.

Article continues after advertisement

The multi-million-dollar surgery will be fully funded by the Government of Saudi Arabia on humanitarian grounds. The support package also covers travel and accommodation costs for the triplets and their parents.

The assistance is being provided through the strong bilateral relationship between Fiji and Saudi Arabia, giving the family access to specialised medical care not available locally.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services will provide medical support and an escort to accompany the family throughout the trip.