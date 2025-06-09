Court searches for Rokotunidau

[Photo: File]

A bench warrant has been issued for Saimoni Rokotunidau after he failed to appear at the Suva High Court this morning.

Rokotunidau is facing multiple charges linked to an incident at a police roadblock in Laqere, Nasinu.

His lawyer, Jerry Dinati, also failed to appear in court.

The State told the court they attempted to contact Dinati but were unsuccessful. They have also written to the Legal Practitioners Unit seeking his address to serve additional information relating to the matter.

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The case has been adjourned to next Tuesday for Rokotunidau to appear.

Rokotunidau is charged with serious assault, going equipped, unlawful possession of illicit drugs, and refusing to provide fingerprints and photographs.

The matter will return to court on August 4.