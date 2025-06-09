‘The Odyssey’ earns $87M in its second weekend

[Source: AP]

“The Odyssey” continued to exert a mighty hold on moviegoers in its second weekend in North American theaters, with $87 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.

That’s only a 30% drop from its first weekend, an incredibly modest slide for a blockbuster. It’s also filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s best second weekend ever, not accounting for inflation.

In 2008, “The Dark Knight” earned $75.2 million in weekend two.

“That would be an impressive opening weekend for any film,” said Paul Dergarabedian, Rentrak’s head of marketplace trends. “This is a testament to the outpouring of excitement and enthusiasm that moviegoers are having for Christopher Nolan’s latest epic.”

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With $128.3 million from international theaters, “The Odyssey” has made an estimated $639.6 million globally.

Theaters around the world are adding showtimes to try to meet the demand, Dergarabedian said.