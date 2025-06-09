Prague’s rare 70 mm IMAX draws thousands of Europeans for Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

[Source: AP]

With Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated “The Odyssey” recording impressive sales around the globe, thousands of Europeans have used it as a new and unexpected reason to visit Prague.

The Czech capital has a movie theater that’s among the few dozen in the world equipped with the coveted 70 mm IMAX screen to watch the first feature made entirely with IMAX film cameras.

“It completely changed my experience about the movie,” said Nicolas Walak from Poland, who also saw the movie before on a normal screen before viewing it in Prague. “Everything was great. It was a great movie.”

Czech cinema adapts to meet demand for rare IMAX format

There are only 41 70 mm IMAX screens worldwide, with most in North America. Montpellier in France and the Belgian capital, Brussels, are the only other two in the European Union countries. Britain has another three.

To meet massive demand, the Czech branch of the Cinema City offers four to five screenings a day, one starting after midnight, and the majority are sold out.

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Film fans from about 15 European countries, from Scandinavia to Spain, have been coming to watch “The Odyssey” in Prague, Cinema City said. Their number reached 22,000 by Monday, it said.

The 70 mm IMAX film presentation is Nolan’s preferred format. The Oscar-winning filmmaker calls it the “best possible experience.”