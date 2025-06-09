Government eyes tougher dog laws

[Photo: File]

The spread of diseases from dogs to humans could be addressed under proposed legal changes.

The Ministry of Agriculture says it is reviewing the law alongside measures to improve stray dog management.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture Andrew Tukana told the Standing Committee on Social Affairs that provisions on zoonotic diseases, diseases that can pass from animals to people could be included in future amendments.

These matters, he explained are currently addressed under the Dogs Act but the Ministry is looking at whether more specific measures are needed to strengthen protection for communities.

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“I think we also have to have we have some already on some livestock that I’ve seen but it’s focused more on poultry and I think the whole gist of that was because of avian influenza that had a risk of coming in previously but there is also you know need if you can have some of that in terms of zoonotic diseases that can pass on to humans not only for dogs but for other livestock that can pass on diseases to humans.”

The issue was raised during discussions on the growing stray dog problem, with Opposition MP Praveen Kumar questioning what action is being taken to address concerns raised by municipal councils and members of the public.

Tukana said the Ministry was also working with the Ministry of Local Government to consider giving municipal councils greater powers to manage stray dogs, including dog trapping and enforcement measures.

He said the discussions followed a recent fatal incident involving a council worker who was reportedly attacked by a stray dog before being struck by a vehicle while trying to escape.

Kumar said communities continue to face difficulties, with some people afraid to go for morning walks because of stray dogs. He questioned how long people would have to wait for a stronger response.

Tukana acknowledged that outdated legislation and limited resources remain challenges for authorities. He said a lack of staff affects the ability to regulate dog ownership, monitor licensing and enforce existing rules.

He said stronger awareness among dog owners is also needed, as licensed dogs can still become a threat if they are allowed to roam freely.

The Ministry adds that addressing the stray dog issue will require cooperation between government agencies, councils and communities with stronger enforcement being considered as part of the long-term solution.