Farmers urge Sunday crushing at Labasa Mill

Labasa Sugar Mill. [Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Labasa cane farmers are calling on the Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) to operate the Labasa Mill on Sundays, saying it would help maximize harvesting during the current spell of favourable weather and make up for the delayed start to the crushing season.

Farmers from the Bucaisau sector say extended milling operations would reduce long queues at the mill and allow more cane to be processed while weather conditions remain ideal for harvesting.

Cane farmer Mohammed Feroz says many growers are ready to harvest and believes running the mill on Sundays, along with improving unloading times, would benefit both farmers and the industry.

“The mill should be running on Sundays if the weather is good and we want to harvest the cane in this good weather,”

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He also raised concerns about long waiting times to unload cane, saying farmers often spend hours in queues despite arriving early at the mill.

In response, Minister for Sugar Tomasi Tunabuna said Sunday closures are necessary to carry out routine maintenance and repairs on the aging milling equipment.

He said operating six days a week has become standard practice to reduce the risk of major breakdowns during the crushing season.

Tunabuna added that cane deliveries are generally lower on Sundays, making it the most practical day to suspend crushing operations while maintenance crews service the mill.

He thanked growers for their continued support, saying their commitment has been vital in keeping the crushing season on track.

As harvesting gathers momentum in the North, farmers hope discussions on milling operations will continue to ensure favourable weather conditions are fully utilized while maintaining the reliability of the mill.