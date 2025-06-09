EC gets power over Election related disputes

A new set of rules to handle election-related complaints and disputes is expected to be gazetted tomorrow as Fiji prepares for the General Election.

Chair of the Electoral Commission, Justice Usaia Ratuvili, announced the move during a media briefing this afternoon.

He says the rules will establish a process for dealing with grievances raised by individuals and political parties in the lead-up to polling day.

The framework is expected to cover matters including nominations, objections, voter-related issues and complaints concerning the deregistration of political parties or voters.

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Justice Ratuvili says the Electoral Commission will have the authority to consider and determine matters brought before it.

He also confirmed that a quorum of four commissioners will be sufficient for the Commission to meet and make decisions.

The new rules are expected to strengthen the management of electoral disputes and provide greater clarity on how complaints will be addressed during the election period.