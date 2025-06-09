Northland secures Skipper Cup return

[Source: File]

Northland will return to the Skipper Cup competition next season after defeating Cakaudrove 23-5 in the second semi-final of the 2026 Vodafone Vanua Cup.

The victory not only booked Northland a place in Friday’s Vodafone Vanua Cup final but also secured promotion back to Fiji Rugby’s premier provincial competition for the first time in four years.

Northland will meet Ra in the championship decider after both sides confirmed promotion to the Skipper Cup.

For Ra, the achievement marks a historic milestone, with the province earning promotion to the top-tier competition for the first time.

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Northland’s strong semi-final performance proved too much for Cakaudrove, as the Tailevu-based side pulled away to claim an 18-point victory and continue its impressive season.

The Vodafone Vanua Cup final on Friday will now determine the 2026 champion, but both finalists have already achieved their primary objective of securing a place in next year’s Skipper Cup.