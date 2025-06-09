Navua's fate in its own hands

[Photo: FILE]

With just three rounds remaining in the Extra Premier League season, Navua FC coach Rodeck Singh believes his side still has enough time to climb the table despite yesterday’s defeat to Labasa.

The loss was a setback for Navua’s top-eight ambitions, but Singh insists the team’s season is far from over.

“Three more rounds, three more 90 minutes and three more games where we can really collect points and move up the table.”

The Navua mentor says the players understand the importance of the remaining fixtures, warning that failure to pick up points could see the club finish lower than expected.

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“But if we don’t, we see ourselves in the wrong standings.”

Singh is now urging his squad to regroup quickly and rediscover the form that has kept them competitive throughout the campaign.

“Now it’s all up to us to get back and re-switch on and make sure we come back firing again.”

Navua faces a crucial run of matches as it looks to secure a strong finish to its Extra Premier League campaign.