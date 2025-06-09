Vulava Calls on fans as Labasa finals push

[Photo: File]

Labasa FC goalkeeper Jitoko Vulava has urged fans to continue backing the Babasiga Lions as they prepare for this weekend’s Fiji FACT semifinals, with the defending champions determined to protect their title.

Vulava said the team has prepared thoroughly following their crucial group stage win over Rewa, stressing the importance of focus and belief as the tournament enters the knockout phase.

“The message is to continue to support the boys. The boys have prepared really well, and we knew the game against Rewa was a crucial one.”

The experienced shot stopper admitted defending the Fiji FACT title will not be easy, especially with the pressure of playing at home, but said the team is embracing the challenge.

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“We didn’t want to let this ground slip out of our hands. It’s not easy to defend the title, but I’m proud of the boys.”

Labasa will take confidence into the semifinals as they look to stay on course for back to back Fiji FACT championships in front of their home supporters.