Young star making her mark in Suva Volleyball

Class 8 student of Stella Maris Setaita Senikuba Vakaweleivalu. [Photos Supplied]

At just 12 years old, Setaita Senikuba Vakaweleivalu is already showing that big dreams can grow from humble beginnings and that age is no barrier when passion leads the way.

The Class 8 student at Stella Maris is one of Suva Volleyball’s youngest emerging talents.

Originally from Levuka i Gau in Lomaiviti, with maternal roots in Matanimoli, Noco, Rewa, her journey into volleyball began long before she ever stepped onto a competitive court.

As a young child, she would sit on the sidelines watching both her parents play, especially during the vibrant matches at Sukuna Camp, where her love for the game quietly took root.

Growing up at the Nasova Police Barracks, volleyball became part of Setaita’s everyday life.

Courts were always busy, the sound of the ball echoing through the barracks, and the sport quickly became second nature to her.

She drew inspiration from the late Teresia Vocevoce who passed away last week, a respected Police Women’s coach and member of the Suva coaching team, whose influence helped shape Vakaweleivalu’s early understanding of discipline, teamwork and belief.



That belief was strengthened when Mila Karisitiana, captain of the Phoenix team under Suva Volleyball, recognised Setaita’s potential and gave her the chance to be part of the squad.

It was a moment that changed everything for the youngster.

Pulling on the Suva jersey for the first time at the recent Vulaca Tournament, Setaita described the experience as emotional and unforgettable, a proud milestone for a girl still in primary school, standing among seasoned players.

Despite her young age, Setaita carries herself with maturity and gratitude.

She credits the Suva Volleyball Association management and coaches for investing in young players and creating pathways where talent can grow through learning, inclusion and opportunity.

She also pays tribute to her parents, especially her father, who continues to support her dreams from overseas.

The youngster now looks forward to being part of the upcoming Western Rally, Vanua and Easter championships.

