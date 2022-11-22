Police women’s ready to defend title

The Police women’s team is aiming to defend its FMF Foods Limited Sukuna Volleyball title for the fourth time this year.

Police dominated last year’s meet, dismantling Army in all three sets at the National Netball Centre.

Police will be led by national rep Ulamila Karisitiana who is also marking her fourth year of representing the women’s volleyball team.

Article continues after advertisement

The former Adi Cakobau School student says the team is ready to defend their title and wishes their opponents from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces well ahead of the challenge on Thursday.

The 36-year-old officer from Natogadravu, Nuku in Tailevu captained Fiji to Kazakhstan in 2017 and also participated in the Oceania and South Pacific Games in 2011, 2015 and 2018.

The volleyball and netball tournaments will be held on Thursday at the Netball Centre in Laucala Bay, Suva.