Police remembers colleague’s late mum in title defense

The Police women’s team has defended its FMF Sukuna Bowl title for the fourth consecutive year.

The side defeated Army by three sets at the National Netball Centre in Laucala Bay Suva.

Its a special win for Police as they a key player and former national representative Senimili Moli.

It is also a special win for Captain Ulamila Karisitiana as this is her fourth year leading Police to victory.

Police dominated from the first set winning 25-16, 25-20 in the second set and 25-20 in the third set.