Men's volleyball team ready to shine at Pacific Games

Fiji men's volleyball team

Tevita Lewetuitovo, the coach of Fiji men’s volleyball team, emphasizes that their discipline leading up to the Pacific Games is exactly where it needs to be.

The team has maintained unwavering dedication in their training sessions over the past few Saturdays since May, and Lewetuitovo is confident they are poised to make a significant impact.

He also notes that they are in the process of shaping a formidable team for the upcoming competitions next year.

Article continues after advertisement

“Their discipline is right up there and the boys know if someone gets into indiscipline they won’t be able to make it in the team. This is not just for Pacific Games it is also for Fiji Volleyball in years to come.”

Lewetuitovo affirms that the team is fully prepared, and their preparations have met the required standards, leaving them eagerly anticipating what lies ahead.

The national volleyball team is scheduled to depart our shores on the 14th of the next month for the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.