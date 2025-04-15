Volleyball Fiji receives Easter Weekend boost

The Fiji Volleyball Federation has received a timely financial boost of $9,292 from Hot Bread Kitchen for their Easter Volleyball Championships this weekend.

The Volleyball Championships will see nine associations participating, with four from the Central Division and three from the Western Division.

Each association will bring three men’s teams and three women’s teams, totaling 54 teams for the championships.

Fiji Volleyball Federation President Kemueli Naiqama says that the sponsorship has enabled the federation to secure court bookings for their Easter tournaments every year, which is crucial for a sport like volleyball to have indoor facilities.

Naiqama also added that these championships provide valuable game time and experience to players in preparation for regional tournaments.

“We started off with the national club championship, then the Vulaca Championships, Western Rally, Vanua Challenge, and now we have the Easter championships where we can identify players to incorporate them into the Fijian extended squad.”

General Manager of Business Development at HBK, Upashna Ben, says they are pleased to support the championships and grassroots level players, who often get selected to represent Fiji on the national stage.

This is Hot Bread Kitchen’s final year of sponsorship with the Fiji Volleyball Federation after three years.

The Easter Volleyball Championships is a two-day event, which starts this Friday and will conclude on Saturday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.





