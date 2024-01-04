I'll be okay, says Djokovic amid injury

Serbia's Novak Djokovic [Source: Reuters]

Novak Djokovic expects to be back in full shape for the Australian Open starting next week after a wrist injury prevented him from finding his best level during a 6-4 6-4 defeat by Alex de Minaur.

Djokovic suffered his first defeat in Australia for six years as De Minaur put the hosts on course for a 2-0 win over Serbia in their United Cup quarter-final.

However, the record 10-times Australian Open winner appeared optimistic about overcoming the wrist issue ahead of the first Grand Slam of the season.

The 2024 Australian Open will be played between Jan. 14-28.