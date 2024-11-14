Former Uruguay striker misses as tennis debut ends in defeat

[Source: Reuters]

Former Uruguay striker Diego Forlan swung and missed on court with Argentina’s Federico Cori as his tennis doubles debut ended in defeat.

Losing 6-1 6-2 to Bolivia’s Boris Arias and Federico Zeballos at the Uruguay Open on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old Forlan buckled under the pressure as the duo were outplayed by the dynamic Bolivian pair, managing just 27 points in the 47-minute match.

It was a stark contrast to the roaring applause from the sell-out crowd at the Carrasco Lawn Tennis Centre, who were hoping to see the same magic that Forlan once produced on the court.

“I enjoyed it quite a lot. I knew that the possibility of it being a difficult game for us was very high. I was happy.

It’s not easy at all. I played an exhibition in 2017 and 2018 and I didn’t have the experience of today,” an upbeat Forlan told a press conference.

Forlan enjoyed a brilliant career with Uruguay, scoring 36 goals in 112 appearances, including a heroic run to the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup.

The former Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Inter Milan and Manchester United player, with whom he won a Premier League title, turned his attention to tennis since hanging up his boots in 2018.

Forlan has competed in more than three +40 tournaments in Montevideo, also standing out in the MT1000 in Lima of the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour, however, his transition from football prodigy to tennis novice will require a few more practice sets.

The Challenger Tour event continues in Montevideo from Nov. 11-17.