Djokovic, Swiatek advance before Wimbledon celebrates British hero Murray

Novak Djokovic [Source: Reuters]

Novak Djokovic survived a minor scare in his hunt for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon trophy before Iga Swiatek produced a more assured display to reach the third round on an emotional Friday marked by the start of Andy Murray’s farewell.

Having announced that this year was his Wimbledon swansong, Murray ensured there was barely a dry eye on Centre Court where the two-times All England Club champion was celebrated by past and present Grand Slam winners after a doubles loss partnering his brother Jamie.

It was a fitting end to a day where several Britons were given top billing before Murray, who will delight fans at least one more time by playing in mixed doubles alongside Emma Raducanu, took centre stage.

One local hope, 277th-ranked Jacob Fearnley, surprised fans by pushing Djokovic hard before the 37-year-old Serb advanced with a battling 6-3 6-4 5-7 7-5 victory.

Djokovic, last year’s runner-up, said he was still not at 100% after having minor surgery on his right knee following an injury at last month’s French Open.

“I do feel that has an impact on my movement a little bit in terms of the speed,” said Djokovic, who is bidding to equal the Wimbledon tally of Roger Federer and also capture a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title.

“It’s not yet there where I want it to be. I’m late on the balls that I’m normally not late on.

“That’s the part which I guess comes with matches. So the longer I stay in the tournament, I think the better the chances that my movement will improve.

“The earlier rounds are where I’m still a little bit rusty on the movement. That’s what I felt today, at least.”

Top seed Swiatek, fresh from her Roland Garros success, had no trouble as she powered past Croatian Petra Martic 6-4 6-3 to remain on course for her maiden Wimbledon triumph.

“I’m happy to play in a solid way,” said Swiatek, who has now reached at least the third round in 18 consecutive Grand Slam tournaments.