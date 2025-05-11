Sports

Team Fiji finishes strong in Global Chess League season

May 11, 2025

Team Fiji has wrapped up the 2024–2025 Global Chess League season and ranked 27th out of 77 international chess clubs, following a solid performance that added valuable points to their final tally.

The prestigious online league, hosted by England’s Peter Hornsby, featured clubs from around the world, including Serbia, Iran, Great Britain, South Africa, China, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and more.

It remains a fan favorite for global chess enthusiasts.

Led by former Olympiad representative Avinesh Nadan, Fiji’s Online Chess Team earned wins over Hawaii Chess Club, Chess Heroes Juniors (South Africa), and North Staff Knights (UK), along with a hard-fought draw against Shenzhen Pengcheng Chess Club (China).

The team rotated several new players throughout the season to build experience and depth.

Fiji’s impressive win over the higher-ranked North Staff Knights (UK) was a highlight of the season.

Team Fiji will return for the next online season in September 2025, with fresh talent and training.

The team is also planning in-person tournaments as they prepare for a bigger goal: qualifying for the 2026 World Chess Olympiad in Uzbekistan.

