Suva Tennis serves up new school’s program

The Suva Tennis Association has launched a new initiative to develop young talent by incorporating a school’s program into its development pathway.

The program aims to introduce children to competitive tennis at a young age and foster a love for the sport.

The pilot program was introduced to five schools, with three of them; Gospel Primary School, Holy Trinity Primary School, and St Annes Primary School, participating in a competition for the first time.

Article continues after advertisement

The students took to the courts this morning, just before the Suva Open Championship began in the afternoon.

According to Suva Tennis Association Secretary Saroj Izumi, the program provides a crucial pathway for children to get involved in the sport.

“I think the morning program has been fantastic, they have really done well and that has really motivated the school children, parents and school teachers were there. This is to grow tennis in Fiji, as a minor sport, everyone would love to see the sport grow.”

Izumi says when the program began, the children had zero knowledge about the sport and some couldn’t even describe what a tennis ball looked like.

However, within a very short period, the kids have developed a keen interest in tennis and are eager to continue playing.

The Suva Open Championship began today at the Victoria and Suva Lawn Tennis Courts and will conclude on Sunday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.