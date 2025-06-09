Healthcare workers pushed to breaking point: FWCC

Healthcare workers are being pushed to breaking point, with concerns growing over staffing shortages, working conditions and limited resources.

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre says the recent rescue of six healthcare workers stranded at sea for more than 36 hours highlights the difficult conditions frontline workers can face while delivering essential services to remote communities.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says those challenges must not be overlooked, particularly as healthcare workers face public criticism over overtime claims.

She says the focus should also be on the pressures facing workers who continue to serve communities despite limited resources.

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“A problem emerges. There are headlines. People become angry. Politicians make statements. Social media talks about it for a few days. Then we move on until the next crisis arrives. We have seen this happen with staffing shortages, healthcare workers leaving the country, and ongoing concerns about hospitals, resources, and working conditions. Now we are seeing it again.”

Ali says healthcare workers have been warning for years that they are exhausted, understaffed and overworked.

She says their concerns have not been addressed with the urgency required.

Ali says the repeated cycle of crisis, public outrage and political statements must end, with stronger action needed to improve staffing, resources and working conditions.

She says healthcare workers deserve safe working conditions, adequate staffing and proper resources to deliver services to the people of Fiji.