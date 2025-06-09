Tagivetaua set for Drua debut against Waratahs

Kavaia Tagivetaua has been named by coach Glen Jackson to make his debut against the Waratahs this week. [Photo Supplied]

Kavaia Tagivetaua is poised to make his Super Rugby Pacific debut after being named on the bench by Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson for round two of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The young hooker headlines a match day 23 that features seven changes to the starting lineup as the Drua look to bounce back in their second outing of the season.

Jackson has opted to retain the same front row from round one, keeping continuity in the scrums and set piece.

In the loose forwards, flankers Joseva Tamani and Motikiai Murray come into the run on side this week, while Elia Canakaivata holds on to the number eight jersey.

In the halves, Frank Lomani earns his first start of the campaign at scrum half and will partner Isaiah Armstrong Ravula.

Out wide, Taniela Rakuro starts on one wing, with Isikeli Rabitu and Tuidraki Samusamuvodre combining in midfield.

Ponipate Loganimasi lines up on the other wing, with Ilaisa Droasese at fullback.

Jackson says the squad cannot wait to get on the plane tonight and channel their frustrations against a team that most sides in the competition love to play against.

“So we’ve gone for guys that are ready to play a team that had a good win. There’s certainly history between the Drua and the Waratahs. There’s history within the Waratahs as well, so they’re going to come out fighting as they have done in pre-season and also now, so we’re looking forward to fronting up to them.”

Meanwhile, other players on the bench include Peni Ravai, Samuela Tawake, Mesake Vocevoce, Kitione Salawa, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Inia Tabuavou and Manasa Mataele.

The Drua and the Waratahs meet this Friday at 8.35pm.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

