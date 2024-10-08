Nauvasi signs with Fijian Drua

Maleli Nauvasi [Source: Supplied]

Despite receiving strong interest from overseas clubs, Maleli Nauvasi, the standout centre from Queen Victoria School, has decided to sign with the Fijian Drua, joining the club’s Development Programme.

The 2024 Vodafone Deans Under-18 Championship star, who was instrumental in QVS’s victory and earned the Player of the Match award in the final against Nasinu Secondary School, has opted to stay in Fiji and pursue a pathway to professional rugby with the Drua.

Nauvasi’s signing is a significant move for the Drua, as the club places an increasing focus on discovering and nurturing exceptional local talent at a young age.

This initiative aims to create a clear pathway for players like Nauvasi to secure professional contracts with the Super Rugby Pacific squad.

Hailing from Dratabu in Nadi, Nauvasi has already built an impressive resume. He was part of the Fiji Schoolboys Under-18 team that secured two victories over the Australia Schoolboys U18 recently, contributing both a try and an assist in those encounters.

His rugby journey with QVS spans from Under-14 to Under-18, during which he demonstrated his versatility by playing in various positions, including centre, flyhalf, wing, and fullback.

The humble and soft-spoken Nauvasi expressed his excitement about joining the Drua and being close to his parents.

Fijian Drua General Manager Baden Stephenson highlighted the significance of Nauvasi’s decision, acknowledging that the young talent had received overseas offers but chose to remain in Fiji.

Nauvasi now joins 10 other young players in the Fijian Drua’s Development Squad. As part of the programme, he will receive a salary and train with the Super Rugby Pacific squad for most of the week.

Additionally, the development players gain valuable match experience by playing for provincial teams in the Skipper Cup, which runs alongside the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition.