Stark follows Yasawa’s wing legacy

In Fiji, rugby wingers are expected to be fast, fearless and clinical.

But if you narrow that lens to Yasawa, the scattered chain of islands known more for fishing boats than floodlit stadiums, the journey becomes even harder.

Very few wingers from Yasawa have broken into the Fiji 7s or 15s national sides.

And yet, when they do, they rarely just participate, they excel.

From Kaiava Salusalu, famously dubbed the “Yasawa Barracuda,” to former Fiji 7s captain Jone Daunivucu, the islands have quietly produced impact players who left lasting marks.

In more recent years, Kalione Nasoko, speedster Eroni Sau and Olympic gold medallist Aminiasi Tuimaba carried that tradition forward, electric finishers who proved that talent from the outer islands can thrive on the biggest stage.

Now, another Yasawa winger is chasing that same white jersey.

Twenty-four-year-old Tomasi Stark has been called into the Fiji 7s extended squad after finishing as top try scorer at this year’s Coral Coast 7s for Yaro Chiefs.

Former All Black 7s star and commentator Karl Te Nana labelled him the “find of the tournament”, high praise in a competition known for uncovering raw Fijian speed.

For Stark, the call-up came at an unexpected moment.

“Firstly I just want to thank God for his guidance in my life. Without Him, I wouldn’t be here. I was at the wharf in Lautoka on Sunday, about to head to the village, when the call came to my father for me to join the camp.”

Raised in Nasoqo village in Yasawa, Stark grew up farming the land and fishing the sea — far from structured academies or professional pathways.

“I was brought up in the village back in Nasoqo in Yasawa. Farmed the land and fished in the sea and I’m thankful for this open door which was not by my own might and strength but that of the Lord.”

His dream, however, extends beyond just making numbers in camp.

“My goal is not only to be part of the extended squad but to go further and wear the white jersey. That’s my target and I will put God first and let Him lead me in this journey.”

Stark also paid tribute to Yaro Chiefs for providing the platform that propelled him into national contention.

Rugby, for Stark, is a family affair.

His uncle, Akuila Dranivotua, is also part of the extended squad. The pair began their journeys together at village club Volivolitakelo before their paths diverged, Dranivotua to Police, Stark to Yaro Chiefs.

Adding another layer to the story, Stark’s mother hails from the same village as Kaiava Salusalu, a symbolic link between generations of Yasawa wingers who dared to dream beyond the reef.

The road from Yasawa to the Fiji national team is never straightforward.

Travel logistics, exposure, and opportunity often stand in the way.

But history suggests that when a winger from those islands does break through, they don’t simply fill a jersey, they ignite it.

As Stark settles into camp under head coach Osea Kolinisau, the next chapter of Yasawa’s rugby legacy may already be unfolding.

