Skipper cup semifinal venues confirmed

Organizers have confirmed that the highly anticipated 2025 Skipper Cup semifinals will take place at HFC Bank Stadium and Bidesi Park in Laucala Bay, Suva.

The action kicks off at Bidesi Park with an Under 20 clash as Ba takes on Nadi at 11am, followed by Naitasiri facing Suva at 1pm in what promises to be a thrilling battle for a spot in the final.

At HFC Bank Stadium, the women’s competition gets underway with Nasinu taking on Namosi at 9am, followed by Suva facing Kadavu at 11am.

Both matches are expected to showcase the growing talent and intensity in women’s rugby across the country.

The afternoon continues at HFC Bank Stadium with Malolo challenging Nadi at 1pm, before Naitasiri squares off against Tailevu at 3pm to close out an action-packed day of semifinals.

You can watch the matches at the stadium LIVE on FBC chanels.

