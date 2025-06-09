Shore Buses steps in to support Marist 7s transportation needs

With the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s approaching, a local bus company has stepped in to assist with transportation for players and officials during the two-day tournament.

Shore Buses operations manager Aman Singh said the company has always believed in giving back to the community, and providing transport services for teams during the tournament is part of that commitment.

Shore Buses will transport international teams from Nadi International Airport to Suva and return them to the airport after the event.

A free shuttle bus will also run every 40 minutes between the Suva City Flea Market and HFC Bank Stadium from March 26 to 28.

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“We’ve been giving back to the community for such a long time, and we just thought that helping out with the Marist 7s, especially with Lawrence Tikaram coming to us, telling us their situation and we decided to help because we want to grow our partnership and give back to the community.”

Players and volunteers can use the shuttle by showing their official tournament ID card when boarding.

The bus service will start daily at 8am and run throughout the tournament days.

The Marist 7s will be LIVE on FBC.

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