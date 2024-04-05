We have a job to do: Ravouvou

Fiji Airways Men's 7s skipper Vatemo Ravouvou

Getting back on the pitch at Hong Kong Stadium brings back a lot of memories for new Fiji Airways Men’s 7s skipper Vatemo Ravouvou.

The Olympic gold medalist was part of the side with Coach Osea Kolinisau that started the historical five in a row in 2015.

To return to Fiji’s best hunting ground and wear the captain’s armband after five years is a huge responsibility for the veteran.

Despite Fiji’s title drought, Ravouvou says they have a job to do this weekend.

”I feel happy and excited to be back on this pitch, it means a lot to me especially my family too bringing their name up so to lead the team it’s an honor for me too and it’s a big task ahead and I have to let the boys know that we have a job to do.”

Coach Kolinisau is expected to start rookie Joji Nasova at rover in the first match against Australia today at 9:30pm.

Joining Nasova in the backs are Waisea Nacuqu at halfback, Ravouvou and Ponipate Loganimasi.

Joseva Talacolo, Jerry Matana and Josese Batirerega are likely to be the starting forwards.

Akuila Momo and Rupeni Kabu will be rested this week.

Fiji 7s will play two games tomorrow starting with Canada at 12.33am and France at 5.43pm.

The Fijiana 7s face Australia at 4.25pm today followed by South Africa at 7.12pm before the last pool game with Ireland at 3.02pm tomorrow.

You can watch all Fiji 7s and Fijiana pool games on FBC TV.