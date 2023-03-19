Tuwai to get $33k, fundraising for Bolaca’s surgery

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru has given reassurance that Olympians Jerry Tuwai will get what he was promised and Napolioni Bolaca his much needed surgery.

The previous government had vowed to give the double Olympic gold-medalist $33,000 in 2021 to build his house but a recent revelation by former Fiji Rugby Union interim chief executive Tevita Tuiloa showed the promise never came through.

Bolaca who featured for Fiji 1 in the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s is in need of a surgery for an ACL injury he has been nursing since last season.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji 7s head coach Ben Gollings earlier stated that Bolaca was due to have his surgery eight months ago but it did not eventuate.

A GoFundMe Page was set-up earlier this week to help raise funds for his surgery expenses.

The Sports Minister following the final of the Marist 7s last night says that both these 7s stars will be assisted by the coalition government.

“This year your government will ensure that Jerry Tuwai’s family are able to enter their dream house. Through your support, your Ministry of Youth and Sports together with the Fiji Sports Council will jointly fundraise for one of our own gold medal Olympian, Napolioni Bolaca’s knee surgery.”

Saukuru says player welfare is equally important both on and off the field and the national rugby teams have been good ambassadors of the country.

He says in good and trying times, fans should show their support towards the players that have brought so much success and joy to the nation.