Sevens

Skillful Namotokula out to shine in Super 7s Series

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 11, 2021 5:35 pm
Former Fiji Bati squad member and Kaiviti Silktails rep Timoci Namotokula.

Former Fiji Bati squad member and Kaiviti Silktails rep Timoci Namotokula will be playing for Police in the Fiji Rugby Union Super 7s Series that starts tomorrow.

Despite having plans to be part of the Fiji Bati squad for next year’s World Cup, the 25-year-old wants to showcase his 7s skills this weekend.

Namotokula did not think twice about a code switch when approached by the team management.

He says he will try his best to help Police to yet another victory in the series.

“I said yes because I’ve always wanted to play 7s and I never had the chance to play it back in my village, I’ve always played league and jumped straight to playing internationally so this is a one-time opportunity to make the most out of.”

However, Namotokula says he still has his eyes set on the Fiji Bati jumper for the World Cup in England.

“I’m thankful to be given an opportunity to try out in the 7s environment, I will try and get some experience from here as I am planning to return to playing rugby league to try out for the Rugby league World Cup that is next year, to don the Bati jersey.”

Namotokula and Police are leading the series table with 66 points and are on their way to win the $20,000 prize money.

The Super 7s Series begins tomorrow kicking off at 9am at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

