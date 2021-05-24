Home

Sevens

Nacuqu hits 100, Fiji beats England

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 17, 2022 6:26 am
Waisea Nacuqu has become the sixth national player to score 100 tries in the World Series. [Source: World Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Airways Fijian 7s playmaker Waisea Nacuqu has become the sixth national player to score 100 tries in the World Series.

The Votua,Ba man scored a double in Fiji’s 27-12 win over England in its first Vancouver 7s pool match.

Fiji started the game without Jerry Tuwai with Filipo Bukayaro at halfback.

Article continues after advertisement

Vuiviawa Naduvalo continues his form from Singapore with a try inside the first minute following some brilliant work on the inside by rover Kaminieli Rasaku.

Two minutes later Nacuqu ran in for Fiji’s second after being set up by Josua Vakurunabili and captain Tevita Daugunu.

Just on the stroke of halftime, youngster Bukayaro exposed the English defense from his own half with some dazzling footwork before sprinting away to dot down between the sticks for a 17-0 lead at the break.

Nacuqu scored his second in the second spell and his 100th in the Series.

England hit back with a try before Rasaku sealed the deal for Fiji when he sliced through the defense to score.

Even though England had the last say in the match with their second try, Fiji already had the game wrapped up.

The national side last won the Vancouver 7s in 2018.

Fiji’s next games are against Kenya at 9:04am and USA at 12:35 pm today.

Kenya earlier defeated USA 19-17.


[Source: World Rugby/ Facebook]

