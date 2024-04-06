Mixed results on day one for our sides

[Source: World Rugby]

Both our Fiji Airways Men’ s and Women’s sides had mixed results on day one of the Hong Kong 7s with a win and a loss each.

Both teams lost to Australia in their first pool games.

For the men’s, Osea Kolinisau’s first match in charge as head coach started with a 12-nil loss.

The match also marked Wallabies legend Michael Hooper’s debut in the World Series and he did it in style after winning a crucial turnover in the dying stages of the match to keep Fiji scoreless.

However, the Olympic champions got back on track with a big 45-5 win over Canada in its second game.

Fiji’s pool is also open after Australia lost to France 14-19.

Ball control is something Kolinisau believes they lacked in the first match but they improved on it against Canada.

Kolinisau says 7s is about converting opportunities and every point matters.

“I told the boys let’s just try and cut down on our mistakes and once we keep the ball let’s just try and convert.”

Our Fijiana 7s managed to bounce back with a win against South Africa following a close 19-12 loss to Australia.

Fiji defeated South Africa 24-7 in their second game.

Head Coach Saiasi Fuli says it was unfortunate they failed to beat Australia but he’s glad they scored their first win.

Fuli says every point matters in the group stages and they’ll have to continue the momentum against Ireland today.

“The good thing is everyone knows the format there’s only three pools, you need to come out strong in your pool ands qualify and we need to stay strong and be smart in what we do, preparation, how we recover well, rest and come back strong in the next game you know it’s always tough here in Hong Kong, all the games are tough we need to treat every game as a final, you need to come out in your pool and also the qualifying stages.”



The Fijiana takes on Ireland at 3:02pm today while the Fiji 7s meet France at 5:43pm.

You can watch both games live on FBC TV.

The women’s quarterfinals starts at 7:34pm and the men’s at 9:09pm.