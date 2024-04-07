Kolinisau says time to learn and move on

[Source: World Rugby]

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau has taken their quarterfinal loss to New Zealand last night in Hong Kong on the chin.

This is Kolinisau’s first tournament in charge as the new national coach and he says they’re not there yet.

Fiji failed to deliver again after 20 tournaments and Kolinisau says they had the opportunities to win the game but they gave it away.

Throughout the week, the former Fiji 7s skipper says he’s been reminding the team about time and opportunities.

“12-12, kick-off we got the ball back and we just threw the ball away again you know New Zealand built from that, if we just got the ball back and build momentum we had them on the backfoot, that’s something we need to learn as a team and to build, make sure we are there mentally.”



Kolinisau saluted his side for not giving up after scoring two successive tries despite the Kiwis perfect start.

He adds they’re starting to connect as a group and they’ll make some mistakes along the way but they have to trust their system which will get them to where they want to be.

Fiji will take on South Africa at 7pm tonight in the 5th place playoff.

You can watch the match live on FBC TV.