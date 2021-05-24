Kolinisau is a true example of a leader: Vakurunabili

Congratulatory messages are flooding in for Olympic gold medalist Osea Kolinisau after he was inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

Kolinisau is a rugby icon who led the gold medal-winning 7s team at the Rio Olympic Games and two consecutive first-place finishes in the World Rugby Sevens Series between 2014 and 2016.

Olympian Josua Vakurunabili says he and others were fortunate to have played alongside one of the best 7’s players in the world.

“Kolinisau has always been a great person on and off the field, he was a true example of what a leader should be. He has taught us, 7s players, the important values of being a player and for that, he deserves to be named in the Hall of Fame”

Former 7s coach Ben Ryan who mentored Kolinisau says his determination made him stronger through the struggles.

“Been a long journey for Oscar he’s had so many ups and downs in his career, he’s been someone who has gone a little bit under the radar and that’s part of who he is, he serves, he puts other people first”

Ryan says Kolinisau’s achievements have contributed to Fijis’ continued success in the shortened code.

The 35-year-old is 14th on the all-time Sevens Series point scorer with 1,272 points from 301 matches and 122 tries.

The gold medal-winning captain has ended his 7s journey and currently plays for 15s team Old Glory DC in Major League Rugby in the United States.