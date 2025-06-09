Hong Kong next for Fiji 7s

[File Photo]

After falling short in New York today, the Fiji Airways Fijian 7s turns their attention to the Championship in Hong Kong next month.

South Africa men’s team beat Fiji 10-7 to seal the gold medal in New York and clinch the overall HSBC SVNS Series title, while New Zealand’s all-conquering women lifted another title with a hugely dramatic final win over Australia.

World Rugby chief executive, ]Alan Gilpin, hailed the success of the weekend in the Big Apple as New York staged its first-ever Sevens tournament.

Gilpin says it’s been amazing and what’s not to love with sevens rugby in one of the best cities in the world.

Article continues after advertisement

He also says that it’s been brilliant and just shows what’s possible for rugby in the US.

The World Rugby boss adds the players have been excited to be in New York because it’s an iconic city.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana 7s finished fourth in New York after going down to hosts USA in the third place playoff.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.