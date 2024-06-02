Fijiana bows out of Madrid 7s Tournament

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s has bowed out of the Madrid 7s Tournament after suffering their third successive loss in their last pool game this morning.

The side was defeated 26-19 by Ireland.

Fiji had a strong start as Ilisapeci Delaiwau and skipper Lavena Cavuru scored within the first two minutes of play.

However, Ireland collected themselves and came back firing, scoring three tries to lead Fiji 19-12 at halftime.

Amee Leigh Murphy and Bheibhinn Parsons scored for them.

Fijiana’s Ana Maria Naimasi went for their third try, but Ireland proved too strong for the Fijians as they replied with another try through Amee Leigh Murphy to end the game with a 26-19 win.

Meanwhile, our men’s side will play South Africa at 1.48am.