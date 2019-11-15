Bolaca and Tuimaba in World Sevens Series 'Dream Team

Three Fiji born players have been selected in the World Sevens Series ‘Dream Team’ for the shortened 2019/20 season.

Fiji internationals Napolioni Bolaca and Aminiasi Tuimaba were joined in star-studded men’s line-up by Fiji born Tevita Veredamu, who had an impressive season with France.

Bolaca was the top point-scorer on the global circuit last season while Tuimaba earned a second successive selection after finishing third in the series try-scoring tally, behind Ireland’s Jordan Conroy and American speedster Carlin Isles.

Bolaca was also awarded the ‘Pressure Play’ award for his Cup final try against South Africa at the Sydney 7s, while the Fijiana women’s side took out the ‘Momentum Tracker’ award, a stats-based gong which analyses teams’ capacity to improve throughout the season.

New Zealand claimed both the men’s and women’s World Series titles after the season was cut short because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Fiji finished a distant third in their title defence while the Fijiana women improved three places to seventh.

A date for the start of 2021 season is yet to be confirmed, with the opening rounds in Dubai, Cape Town, Sydney and Hamilton already cancelled.

[Source: RNZ]