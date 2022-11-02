Semi-final hopes alive for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka kept their semi-final hopes alive with a six-wicket win over Afghanistan at the Men’s T20 World Cup in Brisbane.

Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took 3-13 as Sri Lanka restricted Afghanistan to 144-8 despite another sloppy performance in the field.

Dhananjaya de Silva’s unbeaten 66 then steered Sri Lanka to their target with nine balls to spare at the Gabba.

Afghanistan, whose two previous games were washed out, have been eliminated.

Sri Lanka need to beat England and for Afghanistan to beat Australia in order to qualify for the semis.